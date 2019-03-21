BIG SIOUX WILL CREST EVEN LOWER IN NORTH SIOUX CITY/RIVERSIDE AREA

There’s more good news regarding the Big Sioux River.

The current projection on the Big Sioux at North Sioux City show the water cresting on Saturday March 30th at approximately 2PM at a river level of 30.6 feet.

That’s 3 feet below the projections from Wednesday.

The water levels will continue to decrease over the next week and then will rise some.

The temporary levee at Military Road Bridge is built to a river level of 45 feet, well above the projected crest next week.

Water levels are expected to be far below what was seen on Sunday March 16th, and well below the historical water mark of 37.7 feet.

North Sioux City officials say at this time there is no need for any temporary levees at Highway 105 or on I-29.