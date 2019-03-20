PENCE SURVEYS IOWA-NEBRASKA FLOOD DAMAGE

Vice President Mike Pence surveyed flood damage in Iowa and Nebraska Tuesday, seeing first hand the widespread destruction:

OC….FLOODING :22

Pence stopped to pray with a small group of flood victims at a shelter in Omaha and thanked Midwesterners for their resolve and for helping their neighbors in need.

Pence flew over the flood zone with the governors of Iowa and Nebraska, who have asked President Trump to declare a national emergency in both states.

OC….TIMES LIKE THESE :11

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts told Pence his state was facing an “epic” disaster and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds used the word “catastrophic” to describe the flood damage in western Iowa.

OC….EVER BEFORE :10

Every Missouri River levee from Council Bluffs to the Missouri River has been compromised by flooding and rebuilding that system will take billions.

Radio Iowa

Photo of destroyed Spencer, Nebraska dam from State of Nebraska