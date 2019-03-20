HORNICK RESIDENTS START LONG CLEAN UP

Power was restored in the Woodbury County town of Hornick Monday as residents return to their flood damaged town.

Mayor Scott Mitchell says he’s worried some of them won’t want to stay and the town will lose people.

Hornick residents have been asked to avoid using their toilets, sinks and showers as officials work to get the city’s sewer system functional.

Mitchell says people have already started cleaning up their properties.

Mitchell says his own basement had about five feet of water when he first got back in Monday.

Flooding took out his furnace, washer and dryer.