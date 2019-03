CITY OFFICIALS SAY NO IMMEDIATE FLOOD THREAT FOR METRO AREA

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WANTS TO REASSURE CITY RESIDENTS THAT THERE ARE NO CONCERNS ABOUT WIDE AREA FLOODING FOR THE CITY.

FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS MONITORING OF THE LEVELS OF THE MISSOURI AND BIG SIOUX RIVERS CONTINUE AND THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IS NOT PREDICTING ANY LOCAL ISSUES.

UNION COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MET TUESDAY MORNING IN ELK POINT AND DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR UNION COUNTY.

THAT WAS AFTER SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM EXPRESSED CONCERNS ABOUT POTENTIAL FLOODING IN THE BIG SIOUX RIVER BASIN FROM WATERTOWN TO SIOUX FALLS.

BUT NORTH SIOUX CITY ADMINISTRATOR TED CHERRY ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THERE IS NO CONCERN LOCALLY ABOUT WATER LEVELS RISING ABOVE LAST WEEKEND’S LEVEL.

WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS SAY THERE IS NO PENDING ADDITIONAL FLOOD THREAT FOR THE COUNTY.