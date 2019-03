SOUTH SIOUX TO HOST ANNUAL CITY-COUNTY-SCHOOL MEETING

THE LONGEST RUNNING ANNUAL JOINT CITY COUNTY AND SCHOOL MEETING IN THE COUNTRY TAKES PLACE MONDAY EVENING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS IT’S THE 42ND YEAR THE LOCAL ENTITIES HAVE MET, AND HE HAS ATTENDED EACH OF OF THEM SINCE 1979:

THE MEETING INCLUDES DAKOTA COUNTY OFFICIALS, PLUS THOSE FROM SCHOOL DISTRICTS AND CITIES SUCH AS SOUTH SIOUX AND DAKOTA CITY.

HEDQUIST SAYS THERE’S A FEDERAL PRESENCE THIS YEAR TOO:

NUMEROUS OTHER PROJECTS ARE ALSO ON THE AGENDA FOR DISCUSSION.

THE MEETING TAKES PLACE AT DON’$ GRILL AT 801 W13TH STREET IN SOUTH SIOUX, WHICH IS THE FORMER EAGLE’S CLUB.