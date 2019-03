CITY COUNCIL VOTES TO END SENIOR TRASH BILL DISCOUNT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS OFFICIALLY ENDED THE DISCOUNT THAT SENIOR CITIZENS WERE RECEIVING ON THEIR TRASH AND RECYCLING COLLECTIONS.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-0 MONDAY TO END THE $4.25 MONTHLY DISCOUNT.

MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE SAYS THE COUNCIL DISCOVERED EARLIER THIS YEAR THAT THE DISCOUNT WAS ILLEGAL UNDER IOWA LAW.

AROUND 4200 PEOPLE ARE AFFECTED BY THE VOTE.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS AWAY MONDAY SO DID NOT VOTE ON THE FINAL DECISION.

THE COUNCIL HAD BEEN HOPING THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WOULD PASS A BILL TO ALLOW FOR A SENIOR DISCOUNT, BUT THAT BILL WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED THIS SESSION IN DES MOINES.