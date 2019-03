SIOUX CITY FLOOD THREAT EASES AS ARMY CORPS DROPS DAM RELEASES

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS HAS STARTED TO REDUCE WATER RELEASES FROM YANKTON’S GAVINS POINT DAM INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER.

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR JEFF HANSON SAYS THE CORPS CONFIRMED THE REDUCTION SATURDAY:

HANSON SAYS THE LEVEL OF THE MISSOURI RIVER AT SIOUX CITY WAS 27.85 FEET AS OF SATURDAY NOON:

HANSON SAYS HAMILTON BOULEVARD AT THE INTERSTATE 29 OVERPASS WILL LIKELY REMAIN OPEN THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT;

THE HILTON GARDEN INN HOTEL REMAINS OPEN AND THERE IS NO IMPACT TO RIVERSIDE RESIDENTS FROM THE BIG SIOUX RIVER.

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SAYS IT HOPES TO HAVE RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT REDUCED TO 20,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND BY TUESDAY.