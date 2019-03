THE WOODBURY COUNTY TOWN OF HORNICK IS UNDERWATER FROM FLOODWATERS.

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR REBECCA SOCKNAT SAYS POWER TO THE TOWN WAS CUT AT 9PM THURSDAY:

ALL OF THE RESIDENTS OF HORNICK HAVE BEEN EVACUATED FROM THEIR HOMES.

A TOWN HALL MEETING FOR DISPLACED RESIDENTS WILL TAKE PLACE AT 4PM IN THE SLOAN FIRE HALL.

Photo by Woodbury County Sheriff