HEAD TO HEAD TRAFFIC ONE LANE TRAFFIC ON HIGHWAY 20 MOVILLE

WESTBOUND HIGHWAY 20 WAS CLOSED IN MOVILLE AS WATER IS GOING OVER THE ROAD.

THE STATE D-O-T HAS ESTABLISHED ONE LANE OF HEAD TO HEAD TRAFFIC IN THE EASTBOUND LANES WITH TRAFFIC CROSSING OVER FROM THE FLOODED WESTBOUND LANES.

THE CROSSOVER WAS OPENED AROUND 10AM FOR ONE LANE OF HEAD TO HEAD TRAFFIC EACH WAY.

THE MAYOR OF MOVILLE HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY. RESIDENTS SHOULD CHECK THEIR BASEMENTS FOR FLOODING.

IF THE WATER IS HIGH ENOUGH TO REACH THE ELECTRICAL SERVICE, PLEASE CALL THE SERVICE COMPANY AND 911.

MOVILLE FIRE PERSONNEL EVACUATED ONE RURAL FAMILY WHOSE PROPERTY HAD FLOODED, BUT NO OTHER EVACUATIONS THERE HAD TAKEN PLACE.

PHOTOS BY WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW