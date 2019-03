PERRY CREEK TO CREST WEDS. NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY

PERRY CREEK WAS EXPECTED TO CREST AT 8PM WEDNESDAY AT 25 AND A HALF FEET, JUST BELOW MINOR FLOOD STAGE.

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY DOES NOT EXPECT THE WATER TO LEAVE THE BANKS, BUT RESIDENTS NEAR PERRY CREEK SHOULD CLOSELY MONITOR THEIR BASEMENTS FOR WATER.

IF RESIDENTS ENCOUNTER WATER ENCROACHING THE ELECTRICAL SERVICE THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONTACT THEIR ELECTRIC SERVICE PROVIDER AND CALL 911.

WATER WILL MOST LIKELY ENTER THE BACK YARDS OF SOME HOMES IMMEDIATELY ADJACENT TO PERRY CREEK.

THIS IS NORMAL FOR THIS WATER HEIGHT AND IS NOT AN INDICATION OF IMMINENT DANGER.

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS CONTINUING TO MONITOR THE LEVELS OF ALL LOCAL WATERWAYS