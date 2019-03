Fire heavily damaged a farm and construction equipment dealership in Alton early this (Wednesday) morning.

Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy Nate Huisinga says the call came in about 3:20 A-M at the Hawke and Company Ag:

OC….UNDER CONTROL. ;08

The business was closed at the time the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

Five area fire departments battled the blaze.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire.