JET BLUE FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT

A Jet Blue passenger plane bound from Sacramento, California to New York City made an emergency landing at Sioux Gateway Airport early Monday morning.

The A320 Air Bus landed in Sioux City because a female passenger needed medical attention.

Doctors were on the plane and tended to the woman, who was transported to a local hospital after the plane landed.

The other passengers on the plane were waiting at Sioux Gateway for another plane to arrive to take them to New York City.

That plane was expected to arrive by 11am.

Earlier reports that the plane was from American Airlines were incorrect.

