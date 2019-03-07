LITTER DASH PLANNED TO CLEAN UP SIOUX CITY ONCE SNOW MELTS AWAY

The snow has covered up much of the litter around Sioux City, but once it melts, plans are underway to clean it up.

Melissa Campbell of the city’s Environmental Services Department, says the city will host the third annual “Litter Dash” on April 26th:

Campbell says it’s time to start forming those clean up teams now:

Last year volunteers picked up one-point-eight tons of litter and this year’s goal is two tons.

The registration form is available at sioux-city.org/litterdash.