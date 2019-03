MODEL TRAINS & RAIL HISTORY HIGHLIGHT WEEKEND COSMO CLUB TRAIN SHOW

MODEL RAILROAD FANS AND THOSE WHO LOVE TRAINS WILL GATHER THIS WEEKEND IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

JOHN KOSKOVICH SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE 7TH ANNUAL COSMOPOLITAN CLUB TRAIN SHOW THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT THE DELTA HOTEL CENTER.

THERE’S A PUSH-PULL TRAIN AND PLENTY OF OTHER ACTIVITIES:

OC……JUST WITH TRAINS. ;16

THE DISPLAYS RANGE FROM THE OLD “S” SCALE TRAINS TO LIONEL TO THOMAS THE TANK.

SATURDAY HAS A TRIO OF EVENTS SCHEDULED:

OC………..OTHER THINGS. ;22

THE EVENT IS A FUNDRAISER FOR THE COSMOPOLITAN CLUB TO SEND CHILDREN WITH DIABETES TO CAMP.

IT’S SATURDAY FROM 9-4 AND SUNDAY FROM 10-4PM.

ADMISSION IS $6 WITH CHILDREN UNDER 12 ADMITTED FREE.