NAIA BASKETBALL PLAYERS TEAM UP WITH SPECIAL OLYMPIANS

Many of the NAIA women’s basketball teams that come to Sioux City for the national tournament take part in a special clinic the day before the games begin.

They team up with Special Olympics athletes from the Siouxland area for a morning of fun and friendship at the Tyson Events Center.

Kelli Schrauth is a senior forward from Cardinal Stritch University of Milwaukee, who is making a return trip to the tournament and the clinic:

She says the clinic and tournament in Sioux City is part of an amazing experience for her and her teammates:

Dee Sturgeon brought 60 Special Athletes from West Middle School to the clinic, with several who were first time attendees:

The city provided transit buses to bring the Special Olympians to the Tyson.

This was the 18th year the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City has sponsored the clinic.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless led the NAIA and Special Olympics athletes in prayer,

He says to witness the NAIA players sharing their time and talent with the Special Olympics athletes is such a blessing.