JUDGE RULES THAT PLANTE’S MUST PAY OVER $2 MILLION IN ATTORNEY FEES

A judge has ruled that a Hinton couple who received a $7.5 million dollar traffic accident settlement from Sioux City must pay a third of that money to the law firm that represented them in their lawsuit.

Chad Plante was critically injured when his SUV was struck by a Sioux City Transit Bus in November of 2016.

Plante and his wife Rosanne hired attorney Stan Munger to represent them and agreed to pay a one-third contingency fee to Munger on whatever settlement funds they would receive.

During mediation, the city offered the Plantes $7,500,000 to settle their claims.

The Plante’s paid Munger $380,000 and claimed the contingency fee was unreasonable.

The judge ruled in favor of Munger’s law firm, stating that the Plante’s had indeed agreed to the fee in a contract, and that the Plante’s must pay the remaining 2.1 million plus interest on the unpaid balance of nearly 12.7% per annum back to last October 6th.