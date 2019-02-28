LE MARS POLICE BEGIN USING BODY CAMERAS

Le Mars Police are the latest area law enforcement agency to begin the use of body cameras.

Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says the police department has acquired three cameras, and will add another three after July:

The total cost for the new body cameras was listed at around $60,000.

The chief says grants will help pay for the new cameras:

Vande Vegte says he has two main reasons for wanting the new body cameras:

The body cameras are similar in size to a pager and record in high definition color with a wide panoramic view.

They are also equipped with a small microphone to record audio comments.