SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE STABBING

SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING AN OVERNIGHT STABBING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO MERCY ONE SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL AROUND 8:30 MONDAY NIGHT, WHEN 20 YEAR OLD RICARDO RAMIREZ ARRIVED WITH SEVERAL STAB WOUNDS.

RAMIREZ WAS TREATED FOR A PUNCTURED LUNG, BUT IS IN STABLE CONDITION WITH NON LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

POLICE BELIEVE THE ASSAULT WAS BETWEEN RAMIREZ AND AN ACQUAINTANCE.

NO FURTHER INFORMATION IS BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.