SIOUX CITY DIOCESE IDENTIFIES PRIESTS ACCUSED OF PAST SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINORS

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux City has released a list of 28 priests they say were credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors while serving in the diocese.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless says the list of incidents is from 1948 through 1995.

He condemned the past cases of abuse by the priests and says releasing the list is a way to show transparency and again apologize to the victims and their families:

Twenty-two of the 28 priests on the list are deceased.

A seven member Diocesan Review Board investigated every allegation and determined if each accusation was credible.

Storm Lake Police Chief Mark Prosser is a member of the review board which reviewed priest files:

Prosser says many of the priests on the list were never formally charged, but the evidence was deemed credible that they had committed acts of abuse:

Thirteen of the priests were accused of one incident, 15 had multiple accusers.

Prosser says there were 107 total victims.

None of the six survivors on the list are currently serving as priests and only one currently lives in Iowa.

The list was finalized over the last several months and includes a review of all priest files dating back to the beginning of the diocese in 1902.

Father Brad Pelzel serves as Vicar General and says now any new accusations are immediately turned over to local law enforcement for investigation:

That involves extensive background checks of Diocese staff and volunteers.

The announcement comes after Pope Francis held a summit at the Vatican the past few days where the Pope promised that guidelines used by national bishops conferences to prevent abuse and punish perpetrators will be reviewed and strengthened.

Here is a link to the list: