WINTER BLIZZARD LEADS TO MAJOR CRASHES ON NEBRASKA INTERSTATE 80

The winter blizzard Saturday caused three major multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 80 in Nebraska and led to the State Patrol closing down a major length of the highway.

The Nebraska State Patrol closed Interstate 80 Saturday night from mile marker 312, near Grand Island to mile marker 439, near Gretna.

Troopers responded to numerous accidents, including large crashes at mile markers 329, 355, and 409.

Some of the crashes involved injuries but the extent of them was not released.

The first large crash occurred near mile marker 355, east of York, involving an estimated 30 vehicles, including at least 15 semis.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. with more than 100 vehicles stranded behind that crash.

Then at 3:10 p.m. a crash occurred at mile marker 329, near Aurora involving around 15 vehicles, including 10 semis.

There were an estimated 25 vehicles involved in the crash at mile marker 409, near Waverly at 4pm with about 15 of those semis.

Both eastern Nebraska and western Iowa authorities pulled their state snowplows off the roads after dark Saturday night because of zero visibility and a danger to the drivers until Sunday morning.

Photos from Nebraska State Patrol