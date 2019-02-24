NO TRAVEL IN MUCH OF IOWA, I-35 CLOSED FROM AMES TO MINNESOTA

The Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa State Patrol, have closed Interstate 35 in both directions north of the U.S. 30 interchange at Ames to the Minnesota border because of blowing and drifting snow and limited visibility.

The gate system at the U.S. 30/I-35N interchange has been activated and the gate arms are down. Northbound I-35 travelers must exit at U.S. 30.

All entrance ramps to I-35 at each of the intersecting roadways are closed by gates.

The Iowa DOT will issue a notification when the roadway will be safely reopened.

Iowa DOT photo just north of Ames