SUSPECT SURRENDERS AFTER TRIPLE SHOOTING IN NEBRASKA

Authorities say the sole suspect in the fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of another in south-central Nebraska drove to the county sheriff’s office.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 45-year-old Manuel Gomez’s vehicle was spotted Thursday afternoon in Holdrege shortly after officers found the bodies of two people at an apartment complex in the city.

Gomez, who is from Holdrege, drove to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office there in a low speed pursuit and he was taken into custody without incident.

The patrol identified the dead men as 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers.

Their bodies were found in separate units at the Sunrise View Apartments.

The wounded man was identified as 64-year-old Doyle Morse, who was taken to a hospital where a spokeswoman said Friday that Morse was in serious condition.

The patrol says Morse was able to call 911 for help after being shot at a different location.

Authorities have not released details on what led to the shootings.