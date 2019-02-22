FIRE FIGHTING FOAM LIKELY GROUND CONTAMINANT AT 185TH AIR BASE

A draft military report says there are high levels of groundwater contamination at Sioux City’s 185th Iowa Air National Guard Base.

Lt. Colonel Michael Wunn of the Iowa National Guard says the Air Force study is looking into chemicals linked to fire fighting foam previously used at the base that can increase the risk of some cancers and fertility issues:

It’s feared toxic PFAS (PEE-fuss) chemicals could be migrating offsite.

At one spot, PFAS in the groundwater tested at more than 100 times the health advisory set by the E-P-A.

David Cwiertny leads the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination at the University of Iowa and reviewed the report.

Colonel Wunn says the 185th stopped using the foam in 2016:

The foam was used on the base starting in the late 1980’s and the testing is being done in areas where the foam was used in practice drills or crash responses.

Wunn says there is no danger to the 185th members or their water supply:

Cwiertny says more questions need to be answered.

Wunn says tests are underway at 200 sites around the country including the 132nd Air Guard in Des Moines.

He says the Air Force is out in front of the issue and is continuing testing at those sites.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story