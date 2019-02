SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS PAY A PRICE FOR IGNORING SNOW EMERGENCY RULES

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS SPENT MUCH OF WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY DEALING WITH SNOWBOUND VEHICLES.

SGT. JASON ALLEN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS A LOT OF VEHICLES WERE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF CITY CODE:

OC………..TEN CARS. :21

SGT. ALLEN SAYS POLICE WOULD PREFER NOT TO GO TO THAT EXTREME, BUT TOO MANY RESIDENTS ARE NOT FOLLOWING THE CITY’S EMERGENCY SNOW ORDINANCE:

OC…….. DURING SNOW EMERGENCIES. ;23

ALLEN SAYS 31 MORE VEHICLES THAT WERE STILL BURIED IN SNOW WERE TAGGED BY 2PM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO BE TOWED IF THEY AREN’T MOVED.

OC……..MOST PEOPLE THINK. ;17

WHEN A SNOW EMERGENCY IS DECLARED, MOTORISTS MUST PARK ON THE ODD NUMBERED SIDE OF THE STREET WHEN IT’S AN ODD NUMBERED DAY ON THE CALENDAR AND VICE VERSA:

OC………EQUIPMENT CAN BE. :21

EVEN THOUGH RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN TOLD THIS FOR YEARS, VIOLATIONS STILL CONTINUE.

THE FINE FOR A SNOW ORDINANCE VIOLATION TICKET IS $30 DOLLARS.