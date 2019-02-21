FLANERY NAMED PRESIDENT OF BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools has hired Dr. John Flanery as their new President.

Flanery worked in an advancement role for Bishop Heelan and served on the school’s music department faculty from 1996 to 2004, before leaving to earn his master’s and doctorate degrees.

Flanery previously served as director of choral activities at New Mexico State University, as well as spending nine years as associate choral director at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Flanery has his doctorate in musical arts, a master’s degree in choral conducting from the University of Kentucky in Lexington and a bachelor’s degree in music education from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.

Timm Funk has been serving as interim president for 21 months, and his last day at Heelan will be March 1st.

Funk will continue to consult and advise Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools on fiscal issues in the future.