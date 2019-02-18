NEW MOBILE AP HELPS SPOT FAKE IDS IN IOWA

A new mobile app created by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division helps retailers determine the age of customers attempting to purchase alcohol, tobacco, and vapor products.

A-B-D spokesman, Jake Holmes, says the app replaces the low-tech device that was once the common tool.

The smartphone app does the work for retailers that the calendar didn’t do.

Holmes says they work with the Iowa D-O-T and others to build in security features to help the app determine if the I-D is real.

He says the app is another tool retailers can use in preventing the sale to underage customers.

The Iowa A-B-D “Age to Purchase App” is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Radio Iowa