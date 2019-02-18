NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS RESPOND TO NEARLY 300 SNOW RELATED INCIDENTS

Nebraska State Troopers were busy this weekend responding to weather-related events throughout the state.

The State Patrol says Nebraska troopers performed 216 motorist assists, responded to 43 crashes, and assisted outside agencies with 28 additional incidents from Friday through Sunday.

Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol says the snow provided a challenge for drivers this weekend.

Another round of snow is expected for a large portion of Nebraska and the rest of our area from Tuesday into Wednesday, so the patrol reminds drivers to be prepared.