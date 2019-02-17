BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

An Omaha man suspected of robbing a bank in Sioux City has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for wielding a gun during another bank robbery in Nebraska.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 38-year-old Thomas Woodard was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 100 months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay more than $27,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say that on December 7th of 2012, Woodard and another man robbed the SAC Federal Credit Union in Plattsmouth.

Woodard and co-defendant Joseph Lanckriet were arrested four years later in Sioux City.

The pair is suspected of committing a robbery here in Sioux City in 2014.