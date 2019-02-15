KING SUPPORTS TRUMP’S BORDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Iowa Congressman Steve King says he supports President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will be declaring a National Emergency to address the national security and humanitarian crisis on our border with Mexico that has been caused by years of illegal immigration.

King released a statement saying he has been asking the President to declare a National Emergency to address border security for months.

He says President Trump is on solid Constitutional ground, and hopes he uses this authority to build all of the wall that’s needed.

King says the government shutdown allowed the President to show the American public that the Democrats cannot be trusted to place the security interests of the American public over Democrats’ political interests.