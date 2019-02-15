INNOVATION MARKET ENTRY DEADLINE NEARS

The deadline is approaching for entries for Sioux City Go’s 9th Annual Innovation Market.

The event takes place next Thursday, February 21st at 4:30pm in the Atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre at 4th and Nebraska.

Spokesperson Kalynn Sortino says entrepreneurs can still submit their business ideas throughout the weekend:

The top five ideas from Innovation Market will go on to compete for a $5,000 First Place cash prize, as well as other cash and startup-focused prizes donated by local businesses.

The submission portal will close at midnight on Sunday, February 17.