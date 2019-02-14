SURVEYS FOR 2ND SIOUX CITY SKATE PARK SENT OUT TO RESIDENTS

Cook Park currently has Sioux City’s only park for skateboarding, but that could change in the future.

City Parks director Matt Salvatore says a survey is being sent out to residents to determine whether a second location for a new public skate park should be considered:

The areas under consideration include Riverside Park, Fairmount Park at 300 Irene Street and Leif Erikson Park at 31st and Court.

Surveys have been sent to 66 residents residing near the park properties who will be asked if they would like to have a new skate park built at one of the park locations.

Salvatore says if a location is chosen, money for the second skatepark would need to be raised:

The survey will be mailed with a return date of March 1st.

Photo by Sioux City Parks Dept.