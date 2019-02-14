IOWA SENATE CONSIDERS STRICTER CELL PHONE FINES FOR DRIVERS

An Iowa senate committee has unanimously approved more than tripling the fine for people caught handling their smart phone while driving.

Drivers gripping their cell to text or talk when they’re involved in serious accidents could have their driver’s licenses suspended for three months if the bill becomes law.

Senator Jeff Danielson, a Democrat from Cedar Falls, says modern technology provides plenty of “hands-free” options for drivers.

OC….ACCIDENT :17

Senator Mark Lofgren, a Republican from Muscatine, says as a runner, he’s worried about drivers distracted by their smart phones.

OC….CAREFUL :05

The current fine for drivers caught texting and driving is 30 dollars.

This bill would raise that to 100 dollars.

Drivers involved in serious accidents while they’re texting or handling their cell phone could be fined five-hundred dollars and if the accident causes a death, the fine would jump to one-thousand dollars.

The bill cleared the Senate Transportation Committee Wednesday afternoon and is now eligible for debate in the full Senate.