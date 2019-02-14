GESTRING INAUGURATED AS USD’S 18TH PRESIDENT

Sheila Gestring was inaugurated Wednesday as the 18th President of the University of South Dakota.

She had officially started her duties last June on the Vermillion campus.

Gestring says there’s a need to provide more opportunities for students:

OC……….do that ;16

She says that means the University needs resources to help more students:

OC………for high education :19

The University has lowered out of state tuition, which Gestring says is working out well:

OC…….right away :16

Gestring says her immediate priority is to convince the legislature to help fund the “Dakota Promise” needs based scholarship program.

She previously served as the University’s Chief Financial Officer, and succeeds Jim Abbott, who served as USD’s president for 21 years.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX/Photo by USD