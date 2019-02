HALFWAY THROUGH FEBRUARY, COLD TEMPERATURES AND RECENT SNOW REMIND US WINTER WILL BE HERE AWHILE LONGER.

THAT’S FINE FOR SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK WHERE CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS TUBING AND ICE SKATING ACTIVITIES ARE DRAWING PLENTY OF PARTICIPANTS:

OVER 20,200 PEOPLE ATTENDED CONE PARK LAST WINTER.

THE WAY THE EXTENDED FORECAST LOOKS, THE WEATHER WILL REMAIN COLD TO SUPPORT THE SNOW BASE ON THE TUBING HILL FOR SOME TIME TO COME.