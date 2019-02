NEW COURT DATES FOR PURSUIT ESCAPEE SUSPECTS

NEW COURT DATES HAVE BEEN SET FOR TWO MEN WHO WERE CAPTURED FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THAT STARTED IN SGT. BLUFF AND ENDED IN LE MARS LAST MONTH.

30-YEAR-OLD GABRIEL VERBESKI WAS THE DRIVER OF A PICKUP IN WHICH HE AND 28-YEAR-OLD CHASE RIESSEN WERE IN FOLLOWING THEIR ESCAPE FROM THE SIOUX CITY RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY.

VERBESKI WILL BE ARRAIGNED FEBRUARY 25TH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON DRUG CHARGES AND ELUDING.

CHASE RIESSSEN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT TO CHARGES OF TWO COUNTS OF ASSAULTING AN OFFICER, ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND FURNISHING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TO ANOTHER INMATE.

HIS TRIAL WILL TAKE PLACE IN SIOUX CITY ON APRIL 30TH.

A THIRD PERSON IN THE PICKUP, 27-YEAR-OLD HOLLY VANDEHOEF REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN LE MARS ON A MARIJUANA POSSESSION 3RD OFFENSE CHARGE.