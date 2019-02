HENRY PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FIRST DEGREE MURDER & ARSON CHARGES

THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER AND STARTING A HOTEL FIRE IN SIOUX CITY LAST MONTH HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN THE CASE.

A WRITTEN PLEA FOR 29-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY WAS ENTERED TO CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST DEGREE ARSON.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT HENRY STRANGLED 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON AT A SIOUX CITY HOTEL AND THEN STARTED A FIRE IN THE ROOM TO COVER UP THAT CRIME.

SEVERAL WITNESSES TOLD POLICE THEY SAW HENRY RUN OUT OF THE HOTEL ROOM WITH SMOKE COMING FROM IT, AND THEN FLEE THE HOTEL.

A JULY 9TH TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE CASE.

HENRY REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $502,000 BOND.