THE TOWN CLERK OF PILGER, NEBRASKA HAS BEEN DISMISSED BY THE VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES.

THE BOARD SUSPENDED KIMBERLY NEIMAN WITHOUT PAY MONDAY AND HAS FIRED HER EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 28TH.

THE VILLAGE BOARD HAD BEEN INVESTIGATING CERTAIN EXPENDITURES THAT WERE REVEALED IN A RECENT AUDIT OF THE TOWN’S FINANCES.

THE BOARD SAYS THAT INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE STANTON COUNTY SHERIFF, NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AND OTHER AGENCIES.