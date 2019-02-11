SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE ADVANCES INDUSTRIAL HEMP MEASURE

State representatives have overwhelmingly advanced legislation to legalize industrial hemp in South Dakota.

The House voted 65-2 Monday to send the bill to the Senate.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says it’s time to move forward with hemp.

The vote comes days after Gov. Kristi Noem asked lawmakers to shelve the efforts this session.

Noem said Friday that South Dakota isn’t ready for the production of industrial hemp.

She says questions remain about enforcement, taxpayer costs and effects on public safety.

The 2018 federal farm bill legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp.