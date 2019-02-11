ENTREPALOOZA BEGINS AT BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY

The annual eight day celebration of entrepreneurial spirit in Siouxland known as Entrepalooza is underway this week.

Tyler Krajewski student co-president of Briar Cliff University’s Enactus team, says the kickoff event is this (Monday) evening in the school’s St. Francis Center:

OC…….success of our community. :08

Panel members include Cy Chesterman, Garrett Smith from Jolly Time Popcorn, Steve Avery of Avery Brothers Sign Company, Bruce Kalin of Kalin’s Indoor Comfort, and Rusty Clark of Thorpe and Company Jewelers.

That event is free at 6:30PM.

Tuesday evening Morningside College hosts Eloy Garza with his topic “Developing Your ‘Why’ in Order to Build Stronger Customer Loyalty.

That takes place at 7pm in the Weikert auditorium at Morningside.

Enactus Co-President Jordan Lamoreaux says Wednesday, the Briar Cliff St. Francis Center hosts the Swimming with the Sharks event:

OC………..expand their business. :11

Love a Local has returned for this year’s Entrepalooza on Thursday, Valentine’s Day.

Love a Local encourages Siouxland shoppers to buy their Valentine’s Day gift from a locally owned business.

They can then take a selfie of themselves and post it on the Love a Local Facebook page for a chance to win $100.

The small business where the winner’s purchase was made will also win $100.