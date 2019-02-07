ANOTHER DEFENDANT SENTENCED IN DEATH OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA MAN

Another defendant charged in the death of a northeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to prison.

32-year-old Jenna Merrill was sentenced in Cuming County District Court to two years in prison for accessory to a felony.

The charge stems from the death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock whose body was found March 11th of 2017 in the burned rubble of his home near Rosalie.

Warnock had been fatally stabbed.

Merrill was given credit for 451 days served in jail for the crime.

Derek Olson will stand trial for murder, arson and other charges in the case on March 11th.

His father, Jody Olson, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the case last December.

Another defendant, 42-year-old Becky Weitzenkamp, was sentenced to 18 to 20 years for being an accessory to a felony last October.