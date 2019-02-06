REYNOLDS SAYS STATE MAY TAKE ACTION AGAINST FORMER FINANCE AUTHORITY DIRECTOR

Governor Kim Reynolds is asking Iowa’s attorney general about the state’s options now that two women who accused a state agency director of sexual harassment are being awarded settlements worth more than four-million dollars.

One of the women issued a written statement calling former Iowa Finance Authority director Dave Jamison’s conduct “horrific and appalling.”

An investigation found one former and one current Iowa Finance Authority employee had been subjected to verbal and physical harassment.

Reynolds isn’t ruling out the idea the state may take some sort of legal action against Jamison to try to offset the four million dollars taxpayers are paying.

Reynolds has repeatedly said she has “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment in state government.

The state’s solicitor general says awarding cash settlements to the two women avoids what could be more costly legal action against the state.