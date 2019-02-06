MRHD AWARDS $300,000 IN LOCAL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Missouri River Historical Development has awarded $300,000 in scholarship funding to several local colleges and universities.

Morningside College, Briar Cliff University, Western Iowa Tech and St. Luke’s College of Nursing each received $75,000 in grant funding from MRHD in a presentation at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

Students who live in Woodbury County are eligible for the scholarships, which are awarded in amounts of $2500 per semester.

BCU Vice President for University Relations Tina Stroud accepts a $75,000 check from MRHD President Dakin Schultz

The colleges will administer the scholarships.

This year’s college scholarships will bring MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and projects to almost $35 million since 1994.

MRHD has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.

