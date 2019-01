BITTER COLD BRINGS FROSTBITE DANGERS

THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES IN OVER A YEAR WILL PUT SIOUXLAND INTO A DEEP FREEZE THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, AND THAT ALSO BRINGS A DANGER OF FROSTBITE IF YOU ARE OUT IN THE COLD VERY LONG.

LORRIE MORTENSEN, DIRECTOR OF NURSING OF FLOYD VALLEY HEALTH CARE, SAYS FROSTBITE CAN HAPPEN QUICKLY WITH THE FIRST SYMPTOMS BEING A COLD PRICKLY FEELING:

SHE SAYS WEARING MITTENS IS BETTER FOR YOUR HANDS THAN WEARING GLOVES:

MORTENSEN SAYS TO WEAR SEVERAL LAYERS OF CLOTHING IF YOU ARE GOING OUT, AND AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO THE COLD IF POSSIBLE.