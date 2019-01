WOODBURY COUNTY 1ST IN STATE TO EARN WORK READY COMMUNITY STATUS

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS BECOME THE FIRST TO RECEIVE A-C-T WORK READY COMMUNITIES CERTIFICATION IN IOWA.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TOOK PART IN THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, AND SAYS THE CERTIFICATION MEANS OUR LOCAL WORKFORCE HAS THE SKILLS NECESSARY FOR EMPLOYERS SEEKING TO FILL POSITIONS:

WOODBURY COUNTY COMMUNITY ECONOMIC DIRECTOR DAVID GLEISER SAYS THERE ARE A COUPLE OF PARTS TO THE PROGRAM:

WOODBURY COUNTY ALREADY HAS OVER 8700 WORKERS THAT HAVE EARNED THE A-C-T CERTIFICATE AND 185 EMPLOYERS REQUIRED FOR CERTIFICATION.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THE EFFORT WILL HELP EMPLOYERS FIND THE SPECIFIC SKILLED WORKERS THEY NEED:

MORE THAN 21,000 EMPLOYERS SUPPORT THE CERTIFICATE NATIONWIDE.