CAMP HIGH HOPES HONORS VOLUNTEERS FOR THEIR SERVICE

Camp High Hopes honored its many volunteers with a special recognition on Thursday.

During 2018, the camp for people with special needs welcomed nearly 200 volunteers to their facilities.

Those volunteers donated about 2,000 total hours of their time.

Briar Cliff University was honored as the 2018 Group Volunteer of the Year as students and faculty painted buildings and moved camp equipment.

Local artist, Luke Schroder was named the 2018 Volunteer of the Year for his time drawing caricatures of campers and carving dozens of pumpkins for the Camp’s annual Haunted Lodge Party for three straight years.

His work helped raise roughly $50,000 for the Camp’s programs.