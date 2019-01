PEARL STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 3RD STREET AND TRI-VIEW AVENUE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.

THE STREET CLOSURE IS TO ALLOW WORK TO TAKE PLACE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW PARKING GARAGE FOR THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO AND THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

A DETOUR USING 3RD STREET, NEBRASKA, PIERCE AND GORDON DRIVE WILL BE POSTED.

THAT SECTION OF PEARL STREET WILL BE CLOSED FROM NOW THROUGH NEXT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 30TH.