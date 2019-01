LOCAL AIRPORT WORKERS CONTINUE ON THE JOB THROUGH SHUTDOWN

THE PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IS CONTINUING, AND SOME OF THE WORKERS THAT HAVE BEEN AFFECTED WORK AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

POWELL BROADCASTING DELIVERED A PIZZA LUNCH WEDNESDAY TO THE T-S-A SECURITY AGENTS WHO CHECK IN PASSENGERS FLYING OUT OF OUR LOCAL AIRPORT.

SCOTT MCKENZIE IS THE PROGRAM DIRECTOR OF CLASSIC ROCK 99.5 AND ALONG WITH KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG DELIVERED THE PIZZA TO THE SECURITY WORKERS:

OC………GOOD IDEA. ;13

MCKENZIE SAYS IT WAS A SIMPLE WAY TO THANK THOSE WHO ARE STILL SERVING THE PUBLIC THROUGH THE PARTIAL SHUTDOWN:

OC……….IS A GOOD THING. :07

ANOTHER OF OUR SISTER STATIONS, Q102, TEAMED UP WITH OLD CHICAGO TO SERVE LUNCH TO THE AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER WORKERS.