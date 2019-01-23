JONES FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER OF FORMER SIOUX CITY MAN

The suspect charged in the murder of a former Sioux City man has been found guilty of first degree murder by a Polk County jury.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours in returning the guilty verdict against 42-year-old Curtis Cortez Jones.

Jones was charged in the the fatal shooting in April of 2017 of Iowa City bail bondsman Jonathan Wieseler, who was from Sioux City.

Wieseler had also helped produce the “Having Read That” segments on KSCJ for his longtime friend Brian Vakulskas:

Vakulskas still mentions Wieseler at the end of every new book review segment that airs:

Jones defended himself in the trial but presented no evidence in his own defense.

A sentencing date has not been set in the case.

Jones is already serving life in prison without parole in a separate case for the murder of Iowa City cab driver Ricky Lillie in June of 2017.