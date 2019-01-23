J.D. SCHOLTEN LAUNCHES NEW NON-PROFIT GROUP

J.D. Scholten, the Sioux City Democrat who gave Republican Congressman Steve King a close race in November, was at the statehouse in Des Moines Wednesday to launch a new campaign.

Scholten says the group’s aim is to increase the number of low-income Iowans who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit on their state and federal tax returns.

He says information posted on the Iowa Department of Revenue’s website indicates Iowans are NOT claiming 140 million dollars worth of these credits that they are owed.

His “Working Heroes Iowa” group will conduct public education seminars so more low income Iowans are aware of the tax credit they may claim — and more tax preparers are on the look-out for their clients who may be eligible.

Meanwhile, Scholten says he’s leaving the door to running for elected office again at some point.

Scholten says he got the idea for his “Working Heroes Iowa” effort from a California man who runs a similar group — and who endorsed Scholten’s 2018 congressional campaign.

