SEARCH SUSPENDED FOR MISSING STANTON MAN (UPDATE)

Authorities have suspended the water search for a man and motorcycle last seen on the ice of a lake near Stanton, Nebraska.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Monday that the ice on Maskenthine Lake is too thin to safely conduct a water search for 55-year-old Eddie Myrick.

The Stanton resident was last seen riding on the ice Sunday afternoon.

Unger says an extensive search on the ground around the lake showed no signs of Myrick.

Dive teams had been called in to help search an area of open lake water.

It wasn’t clear whether the opening was a result of the motorcycle or something else breaking through the ice.

The lake sits about 2 miles north of Stanton.

Updated 9:35am 1/22/19

